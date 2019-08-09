New Mobility in Israel aims to build a template for global MaaS adoption

Mobility in Israel is booming. Over the last decade, dozens of major players have begun to set up shop in the country’s mobility space, including Ford, Harman and Continental, to name but a few. These players have been drawn to Israel by the promise of innovative start-ups engaging directly with some of the core fundamentals of the future of mobility—connectivity and autonomous vehicle (AV) technology. This, combined with the country’s need for new mobility solutions, means it is perhaps unsurprising to see Volkswagen, Mobileye and Champion Motors develop an electric autonomous ride-sharing service for the Israeli market….