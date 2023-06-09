New battery coalition targets urgent automotive needs

Norwegian battery manufacturer Freyr has partnered with Glencore, Caterpillar, Siemens, and Nidec Corporation to accelerate sustainable battery solutions across Europe and North America. The collaboration will focus on battery cell manufacturing, pack and module integration, digital and software solutions, mining and refining and recycling/end-of-life solutions. Freyr has two gigafactories in the works (in Finland and the US) and hopes the new coalition will lead to “innovative technology solutions.”
