Navistar attempts a turnaround as ‘International Motors’

Navistar International is undergoing its latest major rebrand. On 26 September 2024, the company announced that it would rename itself ‘International Motors’. Alongside the new name, the company has debuted a refresh of its logo and visual identity. The rebranding will officially take effect on 1 October.
