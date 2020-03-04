Motiv: is this the platform of the future?

A purpose-built platform for autonomy developed by Gordon Murray Design and Delta Motorsport sets a new benchmark for urban vehicles, writes Megan Lampinen

   March 4, 2020

Vehicle design is evolving along with the wider mobility ecosystem. As manufacturers become mobility providers, as internal combustion engines make way for batteries and as AI systems take over driving responsibility, the traditional approach to vehicle design is being turned on its head. New demands on mobility could set a new standard in platform engineering, and Motiv could lead the way….

Close
Close