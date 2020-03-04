Motiv: is this the platform of the future?

Vehicle design is evolving along with the wider mobility ecosystem. As manufacturers become mobility providers, as internal combustion engines make way for batteries and as AI systems take over driving responsibility, the traditional approach to vehicle design is being turned on its head. New demands on mobility could set a new standard in platform engineering, and Motiv could lead the way….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference