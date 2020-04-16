Mobile charging gives electric vehicle industry time to mature

Climate change realities are driving governments to tighten policies on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and local air quality, and to incentivise fleets and consumers to adopt low emissions vehicles. The most ambitious of these policies aims to ban the conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) from new vehicle markets between 2025 and 2040. The result is more electric vehicles (EVs)—not only in passenger applications like cars and buses but also demanding commercial uses served by compact pickups, delivery trucks, and semi-trucks….