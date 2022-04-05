Mercedes’ L3 liability acceptance offers clarity and new questions

Autonomous vehicle (AV) development has progressed much slower than many early proponents had expected. Part of this delay has been the underestimated difficulty of developing sensing technologies and driving algorithms. However, even if the industry had mastered both hurdles within initial timelines, a third would have still stunted progress: regulation.

In this context, Mercedes-Benz’s announcement in March 2022 that it will accept legal liability should its Level 3 Drive Pilot system be found responsible for a crash represents a huge step forward for Europe’s autonomy scene.