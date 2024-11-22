Mercedes-Benz aims to slash costs by billions annually 

Mercedes-Benz is the next German automaker to confirm its plans for steep cost-cutting measures amid economic volatility. By Stewart Burnett 

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its plans to follow the footsteps of Volkswagen and make substantial cost cuts. On 21 November 2024, the automaker stated to Handelsblatt that it planned to reduce its operating expenses by several billion euros over the coming years. Plans remain open on exactly how these reductions will be achieved, with no comment provided as to whether job cuts were on the table.  

