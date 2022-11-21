Mazda evaluates investment for Euro 7

The mix of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines (ICE) and those that are electrified or electric only is constantly evolving and varies from brand to brand. As regulations have steadily become more stringent, many companies have vowed to cut out ICE-powered vehicles altogether, while others think that a mix of gasoline and diesel cars will continue to play a key role for the foreseeable future. Speaking to Automotive World, Joachim Kunz, Mazda's Head of Product Development and Engineering in Europe, describes his expectations for the mix in Mazda’s line-up.