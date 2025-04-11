Making Wayves: Embodied AI underpins AV 2.0

Driverless vehicles promise to revolutionise the way people and goods are moved, and have attracted huge investments over the years. But whether it’s a robotaxis designed for city streets or a heavy truck plying the highways, timelines for commercial deployment have been pushed back repeatedly. The delays stem from a number of different factors, including consumer acceptance, lack of regulation, and technological complexity.

”Ten years ago, everybody was predicting that autonomous cars would be flooding the roads by 2019 or 2020,” says Simone Fabris, Vice President of Product and Delivery at UK technology start-up Wayve. “That didn’t happen, and not only because of the pandemic.”