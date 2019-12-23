Made in China: the electric vehicle unicorns to watch in 2020

Freddie Holmes wades through the heavily congested EV start-up space to find some of the top performers in e-mobility, led by Aiways

   December 23, 2019

Electric vehicles (EVs) have moved from a subject of ridicule to a point where the world’s major investors are fighting tooth and nail for a portion of the profits.

