Less ‘Va Va Voom’ more sustainable EVs, says Renault’s CEO

Like its competitors, Renault has found itself at a key turning point. A decade ago, it operated in a market dominated by fossil fuel and internal combustion engines. Today, one out of every four Renaults sold in Europe is electrified. With the writing on the wall, the company is eager to transform itself in today’s electric industry.

That transformation has been seen on several levels, with even the company’s logo given a facelift. But beneath this surface lies a far more fundamental change.