Is the EV gold rush coming to an end? 

For the past few years, automakers have observed an exponential rise in electric vehicle (EV) adoption rates. In the UK alone, uptake levels increased by 60% between April 2022 and April 2023, according to data from non-profit organisation New Automotive. Many countries have facilitated the transition by implementing subsidies for prospective owners. In the US, for instance, the Inflation Reduction Act offers tax credits for the purchase of new and used EVs, making them cheaper to purchase.