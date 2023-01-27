Is more micromobility data guidance needed in Europe?

Micromobility, such as e-scooters and e-bicycles, is a core strength of any city’s sustainable mobility mix. This mode of getting around urban areas reduces the pressure on public transport and lessens air pollutants, noise disturbance and traffic congestion. In a joint open letter at the end of 2022, the Clean Cities Campaign, Micro-Mobility for Europe, and the Urban Intergroup of the European Parliament, all called on European city authorities to cooperate on micromobility policies as a “top priority”. The letter suggests that “European cities should adopt a cooperative approach and work on common solutions together with micromobility providers.”