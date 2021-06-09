Is explainable machine learning the key to realising Industry 4.0?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly making its way onto the factory floor, where it can be harnessed to optimise numerous aspects of manufacturing operations. It can improve planning and sourcing strategies in support of lean manufacturing techniques, as well as uncover factors impacting product quality and production costs. It can also tackle increasingly urgent issues around plant emissions and climate impact.

New York start-up Fero Labs believes the key to unlocking these benefits lies in a specific branch of AI: explainable machine learning. Berk Birand, Chief Executive and one of the founders of Fero Labs, shares how the company’s dedicated software suite is helping automotive manufacturers realise the full potential of Industry 4.0.