Is charger sharing the key to increasing EV adoption?

One of the more notable trends to have emerged concurrently with the onset of electrification is the rise of the sharing economy. A major example is electric vehicle (EV) sharing, which provides consumers with an alternative to the often high upfront costs of ownership. Madrid has three all-electric sharing platforms with a fleet size north of 600: Zity, Emov and Share Now. The latter company also has an 800-vehicle fleet in Paris. Greg Fairbotham, Chief Executive of EV sharing platform Zoom EV, told Automotive World back in July 2023 that sharing economies can help ease cost burdens and increase the overall utilisation of products.