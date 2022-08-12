Is battery swapping the answer for India’s two-wheeler segment?

In India, customers looking to purchase an electric two - or three-wheeler can choose whether their new vehicle comes with a fixed battery or not. India’s Ministry of Transport and Highways made the decision to allow the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) without pre-fitted batteries as a cost-reduction strategy since batteries account for 30 to 40% of the vehicle’s total value. This provides the EV ecosystem with a much-needed economic boost.

If a customer chooses not to fit a battery to their vehicle, they can lease a battery from players like EV start-up WeSwap Mobility. These batteries remain the asset of the provider and can be leased from any WeSwap battery station.