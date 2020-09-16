Interview: Sameer Pagnis, President of Global Automotive, TE Connectivity

What will it take for automotive players to position their offering for a connected, autonomous, shared and electric future? By Megan Lampinen

   September 16, 2020

The mobility sector is evolving rapidly towards a cleaner, more connected and convenient future. For incumbent automotive manufacturers and suppliers, adapting corporate strategies to new demands—and in many cases unprecedented development cycles—is simply part of the new normal.

At connectivity and sensor specialist TE Connectivity (TE), Sameer Pagnis is helping to identify and capitalise on some of these new trends. …

Close
Close