Interview: Patrick Vergelas, Head of Renault Mobility Services

Connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) vehicles promise to revolutionise urban mobility. For automakers, they also herald a whole new business model. To better understand the requirements of vehicles in this emerging ecosystem, Renault is participating in the recently launched Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab project. Other project partners include the Transdev Group, IRT SystemX, the University of Paris-Saclay and VEDECOM, which describes itself as the French Institute for Public-Private Partnership Research and Training dedicated to individual, carbon-free and sustainable mobility….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference