Interview: Patrick Vergelas, Head of Renault Mobility Services

Megan Lampinen hears about Renault’s role in the Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab project and how the automaker expects CASE mobility to impact cities in the future

   July 24, 2019

Connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) vehicles promise to revolutionise urban mobility. For automakers, they also herald a whole new business model. To better understand the requirements of vehicles in this emerging ecosystem, Renault is participating in the recently launched Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab project. Other project partners include the Transdev Group, IRT SystemX, the University of Paris-Saclay and VEDECOM, which describes itself as the French Institute for Public-Private Partnership Research and Training dedicated to individual, carbon-free and sustainable mobility….

