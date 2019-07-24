Interview: Patrick Vergelas, Head of Renault Mobility Services

Connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) vehicles promise to revolutionise urban mobility. For automakers, they also herald a whole new business model. To better understand the requirements of vehicles in this emerging ecosystem, Renault is participating in the recently launched Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab project. Other project partners include the Transdev Group, IRT SystemX, the University of Paris-Saclay and VEDECOM, which describes itself as the French Institute for Public-Private Partnership Research and Training dedicated to individual, carbon-free and sustainable mobility….