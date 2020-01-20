Interview: Chris Ballinger, CEO, Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI)

Cryptocurrency has made a star of blockchain technology in recent years: whilst the future of Bitcoin et al is unclear, many have predicted that distributed ledger technology will be pivotal across a range of industries. However, a wider rollout has proven slow. As Bloomberg columnist Noah Smith wrote in May 2019, blockchains remain high cost solutions facing big competition, including from other blockchains, and whilst they could some day change the world, “there’s also a chance they could prove useless.”…