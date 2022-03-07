Intelligent energy management to rewrite EV expectations

Could smarter motor control technology accelerate the electric vehicle (EV) revolution? Exro certainly thinks so as it gears up to launch the Coil Driver on the market.
Described as a better brain for electric motors, Coil Driver uses coil switching to optimise the performance of an electric motor, in real time, essentially creating an intelligent electronic gearbox inside the motor. This ability to seamlessly change configurations allows for torque demand and efficiency optimisation. For EVs, that translates into less power electronics overall and better acceleration, gradeability, and high-speed torque. Company Chief Executive Sue Ozdemir believes it is a true industry game-changer.
