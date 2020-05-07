Intel doubles down on robotaxi bet

Intel’s aspirations on the autonomous mobility front are clear, and the chip giant has steadily been building up expertise across various aspects of the ecosystem. A significant move came in 2017 with the acquisition of Israel-based Mobileye, which provides a complete autonomous vehicle (AV) solution stack. This includes everything from front-facing cameras for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the self-driving system (SDS) behind autonomous shuttles and robotaxis.

Now the company has invested in Moovit, another Israeli start-up and one of the pioneers in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) space. Intel has announced a full acquisition of the company, which will join the Mobileye business while retaining its own brand and current partnerships….