Indonesian auto: depressed in 2024, “wide open” in 2025?

Indonesia’s year-to-date car sales are lower in 2024 than 2023, but economic and political changes could boost automotive in 2025. By Will Girling

Although Indonesia’s mineral resources offer growth potential in the evolving electric vehicle (EV) market, the country’s automotive industry is struggling. Data published on 15 November 2024 by the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (GAIKINDO) stated that new vehicle sales between January and October 2024 were 710,406 units, a year-on-year decline of 15%.

This marks the latest blow in a generally disappointing year for the Indonesian industry. In late October, GAIKINDO lowered its full year forecast from 1.1 million units to 850,000. Both figures are below the historical high-water mark—1.2 million in 2013—and there is currently little prospect of surpassing it in the future. "We hope that the national car sales projection of 850,000 units can be achieved," commented Co-Chairman Jongkie Sugiarto.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here