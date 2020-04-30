In-wheel motors make sense for electric vehicles, say suppliers

Battery electric powertrains present a radical shift in how vehicles are propelled, and there are diverging strategies for where the electric motors should be placed. Integrating a motor within an axle to create an ‘e-axle’ has become the favoured approach with both major automakers and the majority of electric vehicle (EV) start-ups. However, it may not be the most effective means of propelling all EVs, and some believe an electric motor on the wheel hub makes more sense….