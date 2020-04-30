In-wheel motors make sense for electric vehicles, say suppliers

Battery electric powertrains present a radical shift in how vehicles are propelled, and there are diverging strategies for where the electric motors should be placed. Integrating a motor within an axle to create an ‘e-axle’ has become the favoured approach with both major automakers and the majority of electric vehicle (EV) start-ups. However, it may not be the most effective means of propelling all EVs, and some believe an electric motor on the wheel hub makes more sense….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference