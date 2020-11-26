In-house EV battery manufacturing becomes an attractive proposition

Electric vehicle (EV) batteries have advanced rapidly in the last decade. When the Nissan Leaf launched it came with a range of around 75 to 110 miles. In 2020, the standard Leaf now has a range of just under 170 miles, while the e+ can go around 240 miles on a single charge. This progress has been enabled by developments in vehicle lightweighting, better vehicle connectivity and improved battery thermal management. But, at its core, much of this progress boils down to the chemistry inside the cell….