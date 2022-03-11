ID. Buzz points to VW’s EV future with heritage at its heart

The launch of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz marks the end of a five-year wait that’s seen electric vehicle (EV) technology and infrastructure progress more rapidly than many anticipated upon the prototype’s initial reveal. VW has been at the centre of European EV development as one of the first automakers to market with a mass-produced electric hatchback, the ID.3. The ID. Buzz will look to follow in its footsteps as a first in the people carrier segment. Defined by its retro styling, borrowed from the classic Type 2—colloquially known as the Camper—the ID. Buzz could become a new icon and flagship for the ID range. Ultimately however, while VW may have created a stylish and versatile vehicle, it enters a commercial vehicle market that’s becoming increasingly crowded with competition from the likes of Ford’s E-Transit and Renault’s Master E-Tech.

During the online premiere of the ID. Buzz, Ralf Bradstätter, Chief Executive of Volkswagen Cars, stressed that the vehicle would pioneer a new approach defined by emotion rather than pure practicality. “It will unite the past with the future, forming part of our commitment to becoming a carbon neutral company by 2050.” With the company doubling its e-mobility production in 2021, the launch was punctuated with key messages around the vehicle’s environmental credentials as much as its on-road capabilities. Despite this, however, the launch remains tainted by increasingly difficult questions around supply chain concerns for many European EV automakers.

With these manufacturing problems set to continue, what signal is VW set to project with the ID. Buzz? Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at CarExpert.com and a seasoned industry veteran, suggests VW is looking to “enhance its image” and illustrate that “EVs can be both serious and fun.” By producing a versatile vehicle platform, he adds that VW can capitalise on the shift towards a hybrid work-home lifestyle.

Despite this, where the ID. Buzz will sit in the commercial and passenger vehicle segments remains unclear. Massimo Galli, Chief Executive of electric vehicle consulting company EVE, said that its adaptability and advanced software could provide the vehicle “a clear lead within the industry,” but this could remain hampered by the vehicle’s US$45,000 price point. Despite this, both Galli and Brauer suggest that its success will depend on public opinion and whether it will meet the social and commercial demands placed upon it.