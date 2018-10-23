Hyundai conducts first autonomous truck test on Korean highway

The Xcient truck is classified as having Level 3 autonomous capabilities and was tested on an active highway. By Josh Wickham

   October 23, 2018

The reality of self-driving commercial vehicles is drawing near quickly. A host of automakers have recently provided updates on their own autonomous projects, which should result in vast improvements to the trucking industry. Hyundai is the most recent company to showcase its self-driving capabilities….

Close
Close