How do you spot the next great mobility start-up?

The digitalisation of mobility has opened the gates to start-ups, bringing tech expertise and innovation to areas as diverse as ride-hailing, autonomous driving, connected services and new vehicle insurance models. Yet it is well understood that the great majority of start-ups will fail: a study by Startup Genome, an advisory firm, estimated that within ten years, nine out of ten will shut their doors. The question for industry incumbents becomes, how best to identify those new players who are most likely to succeed?