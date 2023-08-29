How can transport agencies prepare for future mobility?

Mobility technology is advancing rapidly in the wake of connected, autonomous, shared and electric developments. For transportation departments, it’s a tremendous opportunity to modernise and reinvent the mobility experience. In the US, each state has its own department of transportation (DOT), responsible for overseeing transportation infrastructure and safety. In North Carolina, the local DOT aims to become a global leader in innovative transportation solutions, and it’s off to a solid start.

A long road ahead

NCDOT’s long-term goal is to create a connected ecosystem seamlessly linking numerous forms of travel, from micromobility and microtransit to fixed route bus services, long-distance intercity passenger rail services and ferries. A special Integrated Mobility Division has been created to bring that to life.