Has ABB deployed “the world’s fastest” AC/DC charger?

ABB talks development and deployment of the Terra 360. By Elle Farrell-Kingsley

ABB claims its Terra 360 is the fastest all-in-one charger on the market. Designed around the needs of today’s electric vehicle (EV) driver, the Terra 360 could prove pivotal in the move towards electrification. This shift has been heralded by a worldwide boom in EV sales, reaching a market value of US$280bn as of 2022, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Similarly, sales across the US nearly doubled in 2021 when approximately 460,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were sold. According to the US Bureau of Transportation Statistics, this is a 93% increase compared to 2020.

International automotive manufacturing group Knauf reveals that the transport industry accounts for between 25 and 30% of total carbon emissions, a slowly declining figure. “With governments around the world writing public policy that favours EVs and charging networks to combat climate change, the demand for EV charging infrastructure, especially charging stations that are fast, convenient and easy to operate, is higher than ever,” says ABB E-Mobility’s Chief Executive Frank Mühlon. “The Terra 360 is the key to fulfilling that demand and accelerating e-mobility adoption globally.”

It took the next competitor about a year to have the same experience

The Terra 360 is available in different configurations that can charge multiple vehicles simultaneously. Its modular design ensures peak utilisation of the charging station with dynamic power distribution. The charger, which earned a spot on the highly acclaimed Time Magazine's Top 200 Best Inventions of 2022 list,  has a maximum output of 360kW and can fully charge an EV in 15 minutes or less.

Developing the ‘world’s fastest charger’

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here