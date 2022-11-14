Has ABB deployed “the world’s fastest” AC/DC charger?

ABB claims its Terra 360 is the fastest all-in-one charger on the market. Designed around the needs of today’s electric vehicle (EV) driver, the Terra 360 could prove pivotal in the move towards electrification. This shift has been heralded by a worldwide boom in EV sales, reaching a market value of US$280bn as of 2022, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Similarly, sales across the US nearly doubled in 2021 when approximately 460,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were sold. According to the US Bureau of Transportation Statistics, this is a 93% increase compared to 2020.

International automotive manufacturing group Knauf reveals that the transport industry accounts for between 25 and 30% of total carbon emissions, a slowly declining figure. “With governments around the world writing public policy that favours EVs and charging networks to combat climate change, the demand for EV charging infrastructure, especially charging stations that are fast, convenient and easy to operate, is higher than ever,” says ABB E-Mobility’s Chief Executive Frank Mühlon. “The Terra 360 is the key to fulfilling that demand and accelerating e-mobility adoption globally.”

The Terra 360 is available in different configurations that can charge multiple vehicles simultaneously. Its modular design ensures peak utilisation of the charging station with dynamic power distribution. The charger, which earned a spot on the highly acclaimed Time Magazine's Top 200 Best Inventions of 2022 list, has a maximum output of 360kW and can fully charge an EV in 15 minutes or less.

Developing the ‘world’s fastest charger’