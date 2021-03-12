Government and industry ambition drives China’s connected vehicle push

China is attempting to position itself as the world’s leading connected mobility market. By Jack Hunsley

   March 12, 2021

Connectivity is a crucial element in future mobility development, enabling anything from shared mobility services and optimal battery charging schedules to teleoperated autonomous driving. It’s unsurprising therefore that in its quest to catch up with the traditional major automotive markets, China has made connectivity a top priority….

