GM’s EV offensive: from good intentions to key revenue stream

General Motors has been talking about its vision of a zero-emission future for years now, frequently declaring its intention to ‘go electric’. A couple years ago it put forward a target of 20 electric vehicle (EV) models by 2023. While the market has seen little development on these model plans since then, the automaker has more than made up for its silence with a massive new EV commitment and roadmap unveiled at the GM EV Day in Warren, Michigan. “We want to put everyone in an EV, and we have what it takes to do it,” Chief Executive Mary Barra told media and investors at the event….