Global light vehicle registrations rose nearly 3% in 2024

Ian Henry takes a deep dive into the latest Automotive World datablast for global light vehicle registrations

The latest Automotive World datablast for light vehicle registrations is now available. Global registrations in 2024 rose 2.7% to nearly 72.25 million units, from 73.27 million in 2023. Apart from Africa, which saw a decline of 2.9% to just under 485,000 units, all other regions experienced a rise in registrations. South America saw the biggest rise in percentage terms, up 7.4% at just over 2.6 million units. Asia grew by only 1.4% to just over 37 million, with the region outselling both Europe and north America combined. Europe, including Russia, grew by 4.4% to just under 14.5 million, while North America grew by 3.6% to nearly 19.4 million. These trends are summarised in the table below:

Global light vehicle registrations, 2023-2024 by region (000’s units)

Region 2023 2024(e) % chg Africa 498,869 484,556 -2.9% Asia 36,507,862 37,011,766 1.4% Europe 13,845,043 14,456,693 4.4% M. East 1,237,344 1,252,076 1.2% N. America 18,717,878 19,396,182 3.6% S. America 2,459,608 2,640,969 7.4% Total 73,266,604 75,242,242 2.7%

Asia accounted for just over 49% of global registrations, down from nearly 50% in 2023. Europe, North America and South America by contrast saw a rise in their share as shown in the chart below:

Europe in detail

In this section we look in depth at the trends in Europe. For this we include Turkey (from the Middle East numbers) but exclude Russia which is no longer served by the same vehicle companies that supply Europe. This means that the European market was just over 13.75 million units in 2023, and nearly 13.87 million in 2024, a rise of 0.8% overall. The biggest market was Germany which contracted by 1% at just under 2.82 million units.

The overall picture in terms of different countries’ growth or decline between 2023 and 2024 is shown in the following chart.

% change in registrations 2023-2024 by country

Top ten markets in Europe light vehicle registrations, 2023-2024 (000’s units)

Country 2023 2024(e) % chg Germany 2,844,609 2,817,331 -1.0% UK 1,903,054 1,952,778 2.6% France 1,774,723 1,718,416 -3.2% Italy 1,567,151 1,559,229 -0.5% Spain 949,362 1,016,885 7.1% Turkey 967,341 980,341 1.3% Poland 475,032 528,512 11.3% Belgium 476,675 448,277 -6.0% Netherlands 369,631 381,227 3.1% Sweden 289,820 269,582 -7.0%

It is notable that the largest markets either contracted in 2024 (eg Germany, France and Italy) or grew only modestly (eg UK, Turkey and the Netherlands). Only Spain, up 7.1%, and Poland, up 11.3%, grew by more than 5%. Looked at in terms of the fastest growing markets in Europe, a somewhat different picture emerges. Indeed, of the largest markets, only Poland and Spain are ranked inside the top ten fastest growing markets.

Fastest growing ten markets in Europe light vehicle registrations, 2023-2024 (000’s units)

Country 2023 2024(e) % chg N. Macedonia 5,418 7,227 33.4% Hungary 107,720 121,607 12.9% Estonia 22,991 25,746 12.0% Poland 475,032 528,512 11.3% Croatia 57,694 63,806 10.6% Lithuania 27,527 30,122 9.4% Slovenia 48,924 53,018 8.4% Austria 239,150 257,789 7.8% Spain 949,362 1,016,885 7.1% Slovakia 88,003 93,409 6.1%

Nine of the top ten fastest growing European markets are in central and eastern Europe. While these are small in volume terms, they nonetheless highlight the undeveloped nature of automotive demand there. Ten markets, mostly in western Europe, actually declined in 2024, as shown below.

European markets with declining light vehicle registrations, 2023-2024 (000’s units)

Country 2023 2024(e) % chg Italy 1,567,151 1,559,229 -0.5% Ireland 122,310 121,195 -0.9% Germany 2,844,609 2,817,331 -1.0% France 1,774,723 1,718,416 -3.2% Luxembourg 49,105 46,659 -5.0% Switzerland 252,214 239,535 -5.0% Belgium 476,675 448,277 -6.0% Sweden 289,820 269,582 -7.0% Latvia 18,928 17,329 -8.4% Finland 86,114 72,609 -15.7%

In Germany demand fell because of the removal of incentives for EV purchases, compounded by the generally poor economic climate. There is no real expectation that German demand is going to recover soon. In France, where the fall was greater, at 3.2%, the situation is more nuanced. Demand for EVs fell by 3% because of the end of government incentives. While hybrids are growing in share, pure ICE vehicles are now just 40% of the French market, with diesels just 7%, having fallen from 10% last year. Also, French consumers continue to buy SUVs in record numbers despite various weight-based penalties which authorities in Paris and elsewhere are levying on these vehicles. Meanwhile, of the other declining markets it is notable that two of them, Luxembourg and Switzerland, are where premium and more expensive vehicles tend to hold a larger share than in mainstream markets.

Looking at the major markets in more detail, some interesting observations are worth making.

France: Stellantis and Renault have, unsurprisingly, a combined market share of over 50%. The VW group had a 15% share in 2024, making it the only other company in France with more than 10% share. The top three companies in France have a combined share of 66%.

Germany: VW’s dominance is quite striking. The group had a share of just under 39% in 2023, but over 40% in 2024. Stellantis, which relies on the historic presence of Opel in Germany, is second with 12.4% share in 2024, up from 11.7% in 2023. Mercedes is third ranked in Germany, just ahead of BMW. Here the top three companies in Germany had a share of 62% in 2023, making it a slightly less concentrated market than France.

Italy: Stellantis’ share (which is mostly accounted for by Fiat) is now just 29%, with VW second at nearly 17% and Renault third with nearly 12%. The top three in Italy had just under 58% combined share in 2024, down from just over 59.5% in 2023. Italy is also more open and less contracted than Germany and France.

Spain: The picture in Spain is rather interesting, with VW leading the market with 23%, and Stellantis in second with 14.5%, down from nearly 18% in 2023. Interestingly, the third ranked group here is Hyundai, which along with Kia, had a 12.3% share in 2024. The top three here had a combined share of just under 50% in 2024, highlighting a much lower degree of concentration than the other three large markets described above.

The UK: Intriguingly the UK has the same top three groups as in Spain. VW had a 23.3% share in 2024, with Stellantis and Hyundai equal second, with 10.5% share each. The three leading companies in the UK have a combined share of 44.4%, down from 45.6% in 2023. The UK is the most open and least concentrated of all the major markets in Europe.

Company commentary

The top ten companies in Europe registrations remained stable in 2024 versus 2023, although there was some movement within the top ten. Toyota, which grew by just over 13%, moved ahead of BMW into fifth place. Meanwhile, Geely (which is mostly accounted for by Volvo) overtook Tesla, which fell to tenth place, with a surprising fall in registrations of 10%. Ford experienced the biggest fall in the top ten, down 16,6%, at less than 0.5 million registrations.

Top ten vehicle company registrations, 2023-2024 (000’s)

Group 2023 2024(e) % chg VW 3,431,158 3,496,543 1.9% Stellantis 2,420,850 2,201,450 -9.1% Renault 1,386,737 1,410,187 1.7% Hyundai 1,155,154 1,129,684 -2.2% Toyota 919,710 1,040,248 13.1% BMW 927,524 943,646 1.7% Mercedes 753,462 758,815 0.7% Ford 579,045 482,808 -16.6% Geely 350,469 416,746 18.9% Tesla 369,424 332,424 -10.0%

Market share of leading players

In terms of overall market share in Europe, this is shown in the table below.

European registrations, 2023-2024, market share in %, by vehicle company group

Group 2023 2024(e) VW 24.9% 25.2% Stellantis 17.6% 15.9% Renault 10.1% 10.2% Hyundai 8.4% 8.1% Toyota 6.7% 7.5% BMW 6.7% 6.8% Mercedes 5.5% 5.5% Ford 4.2% 3.5% Geely 2.5% 3.0% Tesla 2.7% 2.4%

The VW group’s position as the leading company in Europe is clear, with its market share having risen slightly in 2024 to just over 25%. Stellantis, meanwhile, lost 1.7% share, while Hyundai (including Kia), Ford and Tesla lost share slightly. Ford’s market share decline of 0.7% reflects the end of production and sale of the Fiesta and disappointing volumes for its previously successful Focus and Kuga models. Ford’s new EVs (Explorer and Capri) were launched up to a year later than planned, impacting the company’s overall sales performance and market share. Toyota recorded 0.8% share increased, and Geely (essentially Volvo) saw a 0.5% share rise. In both cases this reflects the strong performance of these companies’ small crossovers, namely the Toyota Yaris Cross and the EX30/XC40 at Volvo. Meanwhile, Renault and BMW saw marginal increases in share, up 0.1%.

New entrants amongst the fastest growing players in Europe

Looking at the top ten vehicle companies in terms of percentage growth reveals a rather different picture, as set out below.

Ten fastest growing vehicle companies in 2024 (000’s)

Group 2023 2024(e) % chg BYD 13,785 42,167 205.9% KG Mob. 17,105 29,244 71.0% Chery 40,763 68,462 68.0% Togg 19,583 30,093 53.7% Mitsubishi 40,474 58,884 45.5% Geely 350,469 416,746 18.9% Honda 83,141 97,255 17.0% Toyota 919,710 1,040,248 13.1% Suzuki 192,504 210,227 9.2% Tata 132,560 140,675 6.1%

The table above is interesting because of the number of new or marginal players showing strong growth in 2024. BYD is on the cusp of becoming a major player in Europe with two manufacturing facilities, in Hungary and Turkey, under construction. Together these will be able to make at least 300,000 units a year when fully operational. Ahead of these starting to produce cars in 2026, it is likely that BYD will likely sell well over 100,000 vehicles in Europe in 2025 and quite possibly double that. Chery is the second Chinese company on this list, and it is already producing vehicles in Europe, in Spain. It has two brands, Jaecoo and Omoda, which will spearhead its sales push. Although it has plans to make more than 100,000 vehicles in Spain, it is also looking for at least one other site in Europe to boost its presence in the region. Both Chery and BYD will ultimately sell (and produce) mainly EVs in Europe, but with the supplementary tariffs on Chinese EVs imposed by the EU now in force, both companies are likely to concentrate their imports on hybrids to avoid these tariffs.

KG Mobility is the former SsangYong brand from Korea. It is an importer currently although its licensing of platforms from Chery could also allow it to produce in Europe in a new Chery plant. Equally, because Korea has a free trade deal with the EU, the option is open to Chery to use Korea as a supply point for Europe to circumvent tariffs. Developments here should be monitored.

Togg is a new Turkish company which is already selling in Germany as well as in its home market. It has ambitions to produce over 200,000 EVs per year at which rate it would outsell Suzuki and Tata (Jaguar Land Rover) in Europe. Mitsubishi’s strong growth, from a low base it should added, is also interesting. Having exited Europe a few years ago, the brand is now back, courtesy mainly of production by Renault in Spain and Turkey. Whether this arrangement continues once the Honda-Nissan merger proceeds, depending on whether Mitsubishi is part of that process, could determine whether Mitsubishi becomes a more significant player in Europe.