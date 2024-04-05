AI-driven cyber security: what can OEMs learn from F1? 

Cyber security is a growing concern across all segments of automotive. In May 2023, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that Tesla suffered a serious data breach, exposing more than 100GB of personal information concerning both drivers and employees. Fleet management software firm Orbcomm reported the following September that it had suffered a ransomware attack affecting its customers’ ability to track and monitor their transportation assets.

One area that has perhaps received less attention is motorsport. In November 2022, Indian hack-for-hire group WhiteInt was able to gain and block access to the email and social media accounts of various Formula One (F1) personnel, including Ruth Buscombe, Head of Strategy at Alfa Romeo, and Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal at Alpine.