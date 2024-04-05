AI-driven cyber security: what can OEMs learn from F1? 

Aston Martin’s unified approach to F1 cyber security could also have relevance to mass-market automakers. By Stewart Burnett 

Cyber security is a growing concern across all segments of automotive. In May 2023, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that Tesla suffered a serious data breach, exposing more than 100GB of personal information concerning both drivers and employees. Fleet management software firm Orbcomm reported the following September that it had suffered a ransomware attack affecting its customers’ ability to track and monitor their transportation assets.  

One area that has perhaps received less attention is motorsport. In November 2022, Indian hack-for-hire group WhiteInt was able to gain and block access to the email and social media accounts of various Formula One (F1) personnel, including Ruth Buscombe, Head of Strategy at Alfa Romeo, and Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal at Alpine.  

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here