German stimulus targets electric vehicles for COVID recovery

Europe is expected to take a particularly hard hit economically from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and governments are scrambling to find ways to support key industries. The automotive industry is a major focal point for many countries, including Germany, which has just outlined an economic stimulus package that includes specific measures for the transportation sector.
The move comes just days after France announced a similar programme. According to an official statement, the package is designed “to support families, companies and municipalities in coping better with the economic consequences of the corona pandemic… The stimulus package is also intended to stimulate private and public investments and to promote technological modernisation.”…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference