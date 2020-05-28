German court ruling keeps Volkswagen Dieselgate going strong

Five years on and Volkswagen Group's Dieselgate scandal still refuses to go away. By Megan Lampinen

   May 28th, 2020

A recent ruling by Germany’s highest civil court offers clarity into key aspects of compensation for customers impacted by the Dieselgate scandal. At the same time, it sets a benchmark for thousands of other cases in the country….

