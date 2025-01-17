Genesis—a Korean Lexus?

Until 2015 Genesis was a model within the Hyundai range; since then it has become a brand in its own right. It has range of three sedans (G70, G80 and G90) and three SUVs/crossovers (GV60, GV70 and GV80). The brand is focusing increasingly on electric vehicles (EVs), and from 2025 all new models will be purely electric, with remaining internal combustion engine or hybrid models due to be phased out by 2030. At least, that is the current plan. Whether the recent slowdown in the growth of EV sales in many markets will force a rethink in this regard is another matter and in some markets, including Korea, sales of hybrids are likely to continue for longer than in Europe.