Generative design could revolutionise lightweighting developments

Autodesk’s AI-based algorithms can factor in numerous variables and make creative contributions to the design process. By Megan Lampinen

Designing a vehicle to be as light and yet as strong and safe as possible is no easy feat. Teams tackling this challenge must weigh numerous variables in multiple permutations, taking into consideration material selection, manufacturing processes and component design. Computer-aided design (CAD) software makes that easier with modelling and documenting ideas, but what if that software made creative contributions of its own?

This is what generative design is all about. The process starts with the designer describing to the software the problem they want to solve. The software then comes up with a wide variety of solutions to that problem. “From a single idea the software can quickly generate high-performing design alternatives—many that you would never think of on your own,” explains Peter Champneys, a research engineer at Autodesk.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here