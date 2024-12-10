‘Game-changing’ Mercedes eActros 600 hits the road

Mercedes-Benz Trucks believes the new model could prove a disruptor for electric long-haul delivery. By Megan Lampinen

Heavy-duty trucking has proven one of the more difficult transportation segments to electrify. While operators are facing pressure to decarbonise, battery-electric trucks face significant headwinds. Total cost of ownership is king in this market, and the price premium of battery technology, the associated long charging times, limited driving range, lack of public charging infrastructure, and the need to maximise cargo space have so far held back uptake. Mercedes-Benz Trucks believes it has just the model to turn things around.

In 2023 it unveiled the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600, a 40-ton truck with 500km of range. While impressive for a battery powered model, it pales in comparison to the range offered by comparable diesels. For instance, most of Daimler’s diesel trucks can run 1,600km on a tank.

