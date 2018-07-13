Future propulsion underpins Iveco’s bold IAA strategy

A focus on clean tech sees Iveco peering into the future – but it does so at a time when 95% of its customer base uses diesel. By Oliver Dixon

   July 13, 2018

The IAA, held every two years in Hannover, is probably the most important truck industry gathering on the calendar. Uniquely, it draws together a global audience to look at global participants, and serves to set the industry agenda both for the next two years and for the longer-term.

Iveco, the truck manufacturing arm of CNH will be at IAA, but it has already announced that it will not be displaying any diesel-powered products…

