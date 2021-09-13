Future Mobility Detroit virtual summit – in case you missed it!

More than 40 expert speakers and 650+ delegates came together on September 9th and 10th for Future Mobility Detroit, a two-day virtual summit by Automotive World focusing on the business models, technologies, and trends shaping the future of mobility.
We recorded all 17 sessions so you can re-live your favourite moments or catch up on what you missed. Enjoy!
Day 1
Panel: The autonomous vehicle – when, where, how, and for whom?
The past decade has seen massive capital expenditure on autonomous vehicle R&D and acquisitions, but it is still not clear if, when, or where mass deployment will become possible.
- What is the timeline for mass deployment of fully autonomous vehicles?
- What are the main challenges to mass deployment and how can they be overcome?
- In which geographic regions are we likely to see early adoption of autonomous vehicles?
- Who will be the early adopters?
- Are traditional automakers well-positioned in the autonomous vehicle space or will new entrants dominate the market?
Download the presentation slides
Deep dive: Solving Sensor Cleaning Challenges to enhance autonomous driving capabilities
Download the presentation slides
Deep dive: Designing a fully autonomous experience
Panel: How safe is the autonomous vehicle?
Around 1.2 million people are lost each year in road traffic accidents and more than 90% of these fatalities are caused by human error. Autonomous vehicles are often touted as a remedy, but recent high-profile accidents have cast a shadow over their future.
- What is the current status of autonomous vehicle safety?
- Do consumers trust autonomous vehicles?
- Should autonomous vehicles be tested to perfection before being deployed on a mass scale?
- What role should policymakers play in the evolution of autonomous vehicle safety?
- How is the insurance industry preparing for mass deployment of autonomous vehicles?
Download the presentation slides
Panel: How do you monetize connected vehicle data?
The evolution of the connected vehicle will lead to the creation of a new revenue pool that a recent report stated could be worth as much $750bn per year by 2030, with much of the growth driven by the data generated by the vehicle and its occupants.
- What challenges and opportunities exist in monetizing vehicle data?
- Who owns connected vehicle data and who should be allowed to use it?
- Are consumers willing to pay for connected services?
- Are partnerships the key to unlocking revenue opportunities?
- How can vehicle data be protected?
Download the presentation slides
Deep dive: Connecting the Unconnected
Download the presentation slides
Deep dive: Connected vehicle cyber security
Download the presentation slides
Deep dive: Wireless connected vehicle networks
Download the presentation slides
Panel: How will UX define the future of mobility?
As modes of transport become increasingly shared, connected and autonomous, the experience of drivers and passengers will be transformed. As a result, user experience (UX) has become more important than ever to stakeholders looking to maximize future value creation opportunities.
- What modes of interaction will dominate the future mobility experience?
- Will UX become the biggest competitive differentiator for automakers and mobility service providers?
- How will UX evolve to reflect a shift away from the traditional vehicle ownership model?
- Will UX have the power to influence exterior vehicle design?
- How will the UX design process align with the vehicle development and production lifecycle?
Day 2
Panel: How do you create a profitable electric vehicle?
The world’s automakers have committed fully to the fledgling electric vehicle market, but they face a major challenge in that most are currently unable to develop and sell EVs at a profit.
- Are consumers willing to pay a premium for electric vehicles?
- Are regulators doing enough to support the electric vehicle producers?
- How will the cost gap between an electric vehicle and comparable ICE-powered model evolve over the next decade and beyond?
- How can automakers reduce the cost of electric vehicles?
- Beyond cost reduction, how else can automakers boost electric vehicle profitability?
Deep dive: Electric vehicle charging technology
Download the presentation slides
Panel: What if all vehicles were electric?
Electric vehicle sales currently represent just 2% of the global market, but penetration rates are gathering pace. With annual growth surpassing 50% in many of the world’s largest markets, it’s time to prepare for an all-electric future.
- When could we see 100% electric vehicle adoption and how would this impact the environment?
- Is the infrastructure in place to facilitate mass deployment of electric vehicles?
- Can the battery industry keep up with electric vehicle demand?
- What can cities and governments do to support the transition from ICE to electric vehicles?
- How will mass deployment of electric vehicles impact the petrochemical industry?
Download the presentation slides
Panel: How will shared mobility impact our cities?
The shared mobility sector has witnessed impressive growth in recent years and represents a huge opportunity to stakeholders who can find creative ways of addressing the transportation pain points caused by the ever-increasing population density in the world’s cities.
- What factors are driving growth in the shared mobility market?
- Are shared mobility solutions the answer to the congestion and pollution problems faced by the world’s cities?
- Which shared mobility solutions will have the greatest positive impact on the world’s cities and why?
- What challenges exist in the growth of the shared mobility market and how can they be overcome?
- Are cities and governments doing enough to support the evolution of urban mobility solutions?
Download the presentation slides
Deep dive: Creating infrastructure for the future of mobility
Download the presentation slides
Deep dive: Moving with the evolving mobility landscape
Download the presentation slides
Deep dive: How do we achieve sustainable mobility?
Download the presentation slides
Panel: How do you spot the next great mobility start-up?
As the evolution of the global mobility ecosystem continues to gather pace, investors are focusing their attentions on the start-ups that are driving innovation across the four ACES trends. However, with more than 90% of all start-ups doomed to failure, stakeholders must choose their investments wisely.
- How much is currently being invested each year in new mobility start-ups?
- Which stakeholders – automakers, suppliers, tech companies or VCs – are proving to be the most active investors?
- Which areas of the mobility ecosystem are currently attracting most investment?
- What do investors look for when identifying potential new portfolio additions?
- What are some of the common mistakes made by start-ups when seeking investment and how can they be avoided?