From promise to deployment: it’s time to move on 5G opportunities

Wireless communication is essential to the establishment of smart mobility ecosystems and could pave the way for autonomous vehicles (AVs). The pinnacle is currently represented by 5G, the fifth-generation mobile network which promises a step change in communication technology. The massive improvements in data throughput and latency could enable unprecedented communication efficiency between the vehicle and pretty much anything else—the internet, other vehicles, infrastructure, pedestrians, etc. This opens up the possibility for numerous new applications.

Qualcomm is jockeying for a leadership position in the management of 5G, transferring its expertise in wireless communication for mobile phones into the automotive sphere. It already has a few ‘firsts’ under its belt, including the first to enable 4G LTE in the car in 2014 and the first to provide an automotive hot spot with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in the car. With 5G, it’s gunning for a hat-trick….