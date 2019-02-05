From handling solutions to industrial IT: the machinery behind the efficiency

Megan Lampinen takes a closer look at the tools available to help manufacturers improve their efficiency

   February 5, 2019

Automation, just-in-time delivery, waste elimination – all of these principles promise to improve production efficiency. Theory is one thing, but ensuring they are achieved on the shop floor is something else entirely. For a handful of companies, helping manufactures attain a well-organised production line has become big business….

