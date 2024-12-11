From Cruise to Super Cruise: GM withdraws from robotaxi race

The latest cost-saving measure sees GM pull all funding from Cruise’s robotaxi R&D to focus instead on ADAS. By Megan Lampinen

After years of pursuing the robotaxi dream, General Motors has concluded that these fully autonomous vehicles (AVs) require too much time and resources to scale. The company announced on 10 December 2024 that it will stop funding AV developments at its Cruise unit to focus instead on related benefits from more accessible partially automated driving systems, which take the form of its SuperCruise feature.

Cruise Automation was a Silicon Valley start-up with an early stage autopilot product, the Cruise RP-1, when GM acquired it in 2016. The aim at the time was to fend off the growing AV competitive threat from Alphabet, Apple and Uber, helping GM realise a profitable fleet of robotaxis. Cruise operated as an independent unit within GM’s Autonomous Vehicle Development Team.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here