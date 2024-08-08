Fortune Global 500 rankings confirm BYD’s ascendancy

BYD is the fastest growing automotive brand on the Fortune Global 500. By Megan Lampinen

BYD is not just a Chinese company; it’s a global one. The automaker has soared up the rankings in the 2024 Fortune Global 500, the yearly list of the top 500 companies in the world measured by revenue. While China’s poster child for electric vehicle (EV) success has made it on to the list for three consecutive years now, momentum is really starting to power ahead as it jumps from number 212 in 2023 to 143. This makes BYD the fastest-growing automotive brand on the list.

