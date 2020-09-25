Ford’s Chief Technology Officer offers his take on future-proofing

Future-proofing takes a slightly different form at every automaker, though most agree on the foundations of connectivity, autonomous driving, shared mobility and electric propulsion. At Ford, this approach is shaped by a clear corporate policy of balancing immediate business priorities with near-term opportunities and long-term potential. “At Ford, we are committed to working in the now, the near and the far, in parallel,” asserted Ford’s Chief Technology Officer Ken Washington, speaking at the Evercore ISI New Mobility & AI Forum. Washington used the platform to provide an update on the company’s innovation strategy, which despite the novel coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn continues to power ahead….