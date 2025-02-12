Ford CEO Farley weighs in on Trump tariff “cost and chaos”

Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that Trump’s tariff plans, far from saving US manufacturing, will actually make it more difficult. By Will Girling

US President Donald Trump’s proclivity to use tariffs as trade deal bargaining tools has drawn criticism from automotive industry commentators and analysts. Assuming the 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods are reinstated in March, a 5 February 2025 report by Jato Dynamics outlined a lose-lose scenario that would see price rises on all sides. The potential for similar measures against EU imports would disrupt all the US’ historically friendly major markets.

During Ford’s Q4 2024 earnings call, Chief Executive Jim Farley had questioned the wisdom of 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs). An admirer of the technology produced by China’s new entrants like Xiaomi, albeit with reservations about data security and state-driven subsidies, he opined that US automakers should be able to go “toe-to-toe” in terms of product excellence. The implication is that tariffs distort fair competition to the detriment of consumers.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/ford-ceo-farley-weighs-in-on-trump-tariff-cost-and-chaos/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here