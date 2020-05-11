For fleets, the connected truck experience is powered by data

It’s time to take a holistic approach to fleet connectivity and bring truck makers and operators onto the same page, say fleet operators. By Jack Hunsley

   May 11th, 2020

Connectivity might not be as headline-worthy as electrification and autonomy, but it remains a fundamental pillar of future mobility, and arguably a core component in enabling electric and autonomous cars. In the commercial vehicle space, however, connectivity serves another purpose.

