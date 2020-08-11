For CVs the mild hybrid is a quick fix, but nothing more

Mild hybrids offer a simple route to hitting upcoming emissions targets, but future regulations will require more future-focused tech. By Jack Hunsley

   August 11, 2020

Though the automotive industry is quickly embracing an electric future, one significant section, from an outside perspective at least, remains dedicated to fossil fuels: commercial vehicles (CVs).

Players old and new may tout the potential of technologies such as hydrogen and battery-electric, but the truth is that in the CV space monetary cost, regardless of sustainable potential, cannot outweigh operating cost. …

