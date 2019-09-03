Fleets require powertrain diversity to meet emissions and fuel economy targets

Logistics giants like UPS perform many different tasks, and each will be suited to its own particular type of next generation powertrain. By Xavier Boucherat

   September 3, 2019

The major logistics firms are coming to terms with the fact that there is unlikely to be any more significant step changes in efficiency for diesel, a technology that has enabled long-haul heavy duty road transport as we know it. That’s according to Scott Phillippi, Senior Director, Automotive Maintenance and Engineering at UPS. This is not to downplay the progress made to date, he adds, but the onset of new day regulations on vehicle performance means diesel is no longer enough….

