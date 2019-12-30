Expect a mosaic of fuelling options on the way to electrification, says Shell

What if the fuel of the future is not gasoline or diesel, but rather electricity? Megan Lampinen puts the question to Shell's Programme Lead for eMobility Technology

   December 30, 2019

Growing air quality and environmental concerns are pushing the automotive industry towards cleaner forms of propulsion. From hydrogen fuel cells to battery electric powertrains, automakers are increasingly exploring alternatives to traditional gasoline and diesel. For the world’s oil giants, the writing is on the wall….

